SECTIONS
Politics
P Share Print

Biden feared to answer Supreme Court question, senator says

'Afraid of alienating his far-left flank'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 30, 2020 at 9:31am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Joe Biden refused to answer a question on packing the Supreme Court in the first presidential debate because the former vice president is "afraid of alienating his far-left flank" and losing the election, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

When Fox News' Chris Wallace, Tuesday night's debate moderator, pressed the Democratic presidential candidate on whether he would be willing to pack the Supreme Court and end the Senate filibuster, Biden flatly refused to take a stance on the issue.

"Joe Biden obviously doesn't want to answer the question whether or not he will pack the court because his far-left flank wants to pack the court," Cotton said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×