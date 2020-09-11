SECTIONS
Senator: U.S. eyes Greek island as alternative to Turkish base due to 'disturbing' Erdogan actions

'My main worry is an unintentional clash. Even a short-lived military conflict could be extremely detrimental to NATO'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2020 at 5:15pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “disturbing” foreign policy has spurred U.S. officials to intensify preparations to withdraw from Incirlik Air Force base, according to a senior Republican senator and American analysts.

“We don't know what's gonna happen to Incirlik,” Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee for Europe, told the Washington Examiner. “We hope for the best, but we have to plan for the worst.”

Erdogan has threatened American access to the base, which reportedly houses dozens of U.S. nuclear weapons, multiple times since he squashed a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Read the full story ›

