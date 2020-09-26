SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
P Share Print

Sources: Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

President expected to make announcement during White House event on Saturday

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 25, 2020 at 8:46pm
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) President Trump plans to announce that Amy Coney Barrett will be his nominee to the Supreme Court to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, multiple sources told Fox News on Friday.

The president is expected to make the announcement during a White House event on Saturday. Barrett currently serves as a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump, who has a campaign rally scheduled later Friday night in Virginia, declined to say who he will announce when pressed by reporters at Joint Base Andrews. "You’ll find out tomorrow,” he said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×