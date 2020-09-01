S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at all-time highs, Dow jumps more than 200

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday, led by tech shares, as traders kicked off a historically tough month for the market on the right foot and built on Wall Street’s best August performance since the 1980s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 215.61 points, or 0.8%, to close at 28,645.66. The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% to 3,526.65 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to 11,939.67. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs.

Apple led the gains in tech, rising 4%. The stock got a boost as several Wall Street analysts hiked their price targets on the tech giant. That gain came a day after the stock rose more than 3% following a stock split that appears to be causing investors to snap up the shares.

