(FOX NEWS) -- Talk about a love for a lifetime.

Centenarians in Ecuador have been crowned the world's oldest married couple by Guinness World Records.

Waldramina Quinteros, 104, and Julio Mora, 110, have been married for 79 years, after wedding in secret in February 1941. While the Associated Press reports that “both families disapproved” at the time, the sweethearts knew it was meant to be.

