State suspends abortionist's medical license for fraud

Alabama officials have suspended the medical license of an abortionist for committing "fraud" on her license application.

Leah Nicole Torres, according to the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, "lied repeatedly on her permanent medical license application."

Torres had been working at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since the retirement of 82-year-old abortionist Louis Payne. Payne quit after an investigation into the death of a woman earlier this year who had visited the clinic.

"It is a relief to know that Torres is currently not able to conduct abortions in Alabama," said Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue, which has been working with a coalition of state and national pro-life groups, including CEC for Life and Life Legal Defense Foundation, to investigate the May 7 Tuscaloosa death.

"She apparently thought she could get away with anything, as so many abortionists do, but this time, she got caught lying to get a medical license," Newman said. "It makes me wonder what else has she lied about."

The state board explained in a letter that Torres committed "fraud" by falsely claiming her staff privileges had not been "revoked, suspended, curtailed, limited, or placed under conditions."

She also falsely stated she had not faced claims of medical malpractice, the letter said. And she said "no" to a question about whether she had raised "mental, emotional, nervous, or behavioral disorder" in her defense when she apparently had.

The board also raised the charge of unprofessional conduct.

"That you have committed unprofessional conduct as defined in the rules promulgated by the Medical Licensure Commission; specifically, you have made public statements related to the practice of medicine which violate the high standards of honesty, diligence, prudence, and ethical integrity demanded from physicians licensed to practice in Alabama and which evidence conduct which is immoral and which is willful, shameful, and which shows a moral indifference to the standards and opinions of the community, in violation of Rule 545-X-4-.06 of the Rules and Regulations of the Medical Licensure Commission, all in violation of Ala. Code ‘ 34-24-360(2)."

In 2018, she wrote on Twitter: "You know fetuses can't scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there's really no opportunity, if they're even far enough along to have a larynx."

Her tweet later was deleted.

A full hearing on her license is scheduled for Sept. 21.