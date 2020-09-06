SECTIONS
Diversions Health Money Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
P Share Print

Supermarket chain: U.S. flag face masks too 'offensive' for employees to wear

U.S. Air Force veteran quit job over grocer's un-American policy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 6, 2020 at 7:17pm
P Share Print

(THE BLAZE) -- North Carolina-based grocery chain Food Lion will now permit its employees to wear American flag-themed face masks while working at its stores.

The company went viral earlier this week after one of its employees revealed he quit after being told to avoid wearing his American flag-themed mask.

According to a recent report from WCTI-TV, the move appears to be in response to the employee — as well as his supporters — demanding such masks after the company initially prohibited them.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×