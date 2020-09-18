Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died aged 87 after a battle with metastatic pancreas cancer, the Supreme Court has announced.

The judge passed away surrounded by her family at her home in Washington D.C. after suffering complications with her illness.

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice who served for almost 27 years on the highest court of the land, battled several bouts of cancer after being first diagnosed in 2009.

Her death paves the way for Donald Trump to expand his conservative majority on the Supreme Court ahead of November's election.

