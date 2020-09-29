SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Teacher threatens to boot student from virtual class over Trump banner

'There hasn't been any guidance given'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2020 at 4:22pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A California high school student was told by his teacher he’d be kicked out of his virtual chemistry class if he did not remove a Trump banner on the wall of his bedroom.

According to CBS Sacramento, the mother of the Colusa High School student said her son has had the flag/banner up since the beginning of the (virtual) school year.

But the chemistry teacher, a rookie according to the mom, made a “mistake” by giving the boy an ultimatum to remove the banner or to reposition his computer camera. “There hasn’t been any guidance given to her as a teacher for the school,” the mom said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×