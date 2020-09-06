SECTIONS
Texas woman burned while lighting candle after using hand sanitizer

'My whole body was just consumed in flames'

Published September 5, 2020 at 8:12pm
(FOX NEWS) A Texas woman says she was severely burned earlier this week after the hand sanitizer on her skin reportedly caught fire and exploded while she was lighting a candle.

"Everywhere I had hand sanitizer on my hand, it just lit my hand with fire,” Kate Wise told KHOU-TV in Houston. “It obviously went all over my face. And, in like a matter of five seconds, my whole body was just consumed in flames.”

The nearby bottle also exploded when the flames spread, she said.

