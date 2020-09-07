SECTIONS
Diversions Health Money U.S. WorldWND SPORTS
P Share Print

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead 'with or without COVID,' says IOC

Japan's borders remain closed to foreigners

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2020 at 7:16pm
P Share Print

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- Tokyo’s postponed Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC vice-president John Coates said on Monday, saying they would be the “Games that conquered Covid.”

The Olympics have never been cancelled outside the world wars and Coates, speaking in a phone interview, was adamant that the Tokyo Games will start on their revised date.

“It will take place with or without Covid. The Games will start on July 23 next year,” said Coates, who heads the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×