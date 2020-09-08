SECTIONS
Triggered leftists call for another boycott of Hobby Lobby

Display in store spells out 'USA Vote Trump'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2020 at 3:35pm
(INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES) -- Arts & crafts retailer Hobby Lobby has found itself embroiled in controversy once again after a photo from one of its stores began circulating on social media.

The post from Twitter user Kari Brekke was shared on Sunday and shows a Hobby Lobby display of decorative letters arranged to spell out “USA Vote Trump.” The image from Brekke was liked more than 47,000 times and shared over 16,000 times on the platform by Tuesday afternoon.

Business Insider reports the image was first posted in a Facebook group called Lincoln Project Supporters Unite, an anti-Trump organization.

