Trump accuses Dems of 'thuggery'

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump responded to a viral video in which protesters in Pittsburgh appear to be disturbing an elderly white couple dining at a restaurant outdoors, blaming Democrats for allowing such behavior from their supporters to go on.

In the video, several individuals can be seen shouting at the couple, some from close range. One woman can be seen walking over to their table, picking up a beverage, and drinking it. Local authorities said they are investigating the incident.

“These Anarchists, not protesters, are Biden voters, but he has no control and nothing to say,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

