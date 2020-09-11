SECTIONS
Trump announces deal between Bahrain, Israel to normalize relations in push for Mideast peace

Agreement comes after similar pact with United Arab Emirates just last month

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2020 at 5:21pm
(FOX NEWS) President Trump on Friday announced that Bahrain has agreed to normalize relations with Israel, another diplomatic win for the president coming after a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates just last month.

“This is really something special, very, very special," Trump said in the Oval Office, predicting that the region "will become more secure and prosperous" as a result of the diplomatic moves.

"The sand was loaded up with blood, and now you’ll see a lot of that sand will be loaded up with peace," he said.

