Trump calls 2 hospitalized L.A. deputies after ambush

One officer reportedly unable to speak

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2020 at 3:40pm
A gunman opens fire on two Los Angeles County deputies on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 (Video screenshot)

By Jake Dima
Daily Caller News Foundation

President Donald Trump last week called two hospitalized Los Angeles County deputies, who were shot in an ambush-style attack earlier this month, police said.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transit services bureau announced Sunday on Twitter that the president called the injured law enforcement personnel to “wish them a speedy recovery” and ensure the shooter will be brought to justice.

“So grateful 4 the kindness & support from all over the world shown to our deputies. This week @realDonaldTrump called our heroes 2 check on them, wish them a speedy recovery & assure them the coward who att. 2 murder them WILL be brought 2 justice!,” the department wrote in a tweet.

Photos released by the department show the female deputy in a hospital gown with multiple casts and her husband by her side. She was reportedly unable to speak and another deputy relayed her response to the president, a subsequent tweet detailed.

The two deputies were riddled with bullets while sitting in a patrol car on Sept. 13, according to an LASD bulletin. Both public servants were shot in the face and limbs but were declared to be in stable condition shortly after the attack, according to ABC 7.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified by law enforcement, is described as a black male between the ages of 28 and 30, according to the bulletin.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

