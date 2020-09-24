Trump destroys Meghan Markle: 'I'm Not a Fan of Hers'

(NATIONAL PULSE) – President Trump just wrecked Meghan Markle during a White House press event.

When asked about Meghan and Harry's inappropriate intervention in the U.S. election, Trump responded in kind: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she's probably heard that ... but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he's gonna need it."

Markle and her husband, once beloved to Britons, recorded a video clearly aimed at vilifying Trump.

They said yesterday: "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity. When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes. Because when one person buys

Read the full story ›