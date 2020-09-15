SECTIONS
Health Money Politics U.S. WorldMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
P Share Print

Trump expands executive order defunding International Planned Parenthood

'Preventing the big abortion industry from exporting abortion on demand around the world'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2020 at 3:47pm
P Share Print

(LIFENEWS) -- President Donald Trump took another step to defund the abortion industry Monday through a new proposed rule to expand the Mexico City Policy.

The pro-life policy has been in place during Republican presidential administrations since Ronald Reagan, defunding the International Planned Parenthood Federation and other abortion groups of hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

But Trump has done more to protect life than other Republican presidents. In 2017, he expanded the policy to cut off more streams of revenue to international non-governmental agencies (NGOs) that promote and/or provide abortions. The rule defunded Planned Parenthood’s international arm of about $100 million and the British abortion chain Marie Stopes International of about $73 million in U.S. tax dollars.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×