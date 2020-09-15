Trump expands executive order defunding International Planned Parenthood

(LIFENEWS) -- President Donald Trump took another step to defund the abortion industry Monday through a new proposed rule to expand the Mexico City Policy.

The pro-life policy has been in place during Republican presidential administrations since Ronald Reagan, defunding the International Planned Parenthood Federation and other abortion groups of hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

But Trump has done more to protect life than other Republican presidents. In 2017, he expanded the policy to cut off more streams of revenue to international non-governmental agencies (NGOs) that promote and/or provide abortions. The rule defunded Planned Parenthood’s international arm of about $100 million and the British abortion chain Marie Stopes International of about $73 million in U.S. tax dollars.

