Trump must use Insurrection Act on domestic terrorists!

If former President Ronald Reagan were now in office, does anyone who lived during his remarkable modern presidency believe that "The Gipper" would not have taken strong action to hold the Communist Chinese accountable for unleashing what was likely a bioweapon, causing death and destruction in our nation and globally?! Does anyone also think that Reagan would have gone more than 24 hours in taking charge of local police and other law enforcement and put down what is a modern-day Bolshevik revolution to overthrow the vision and creation of our Founding Fathers on July 4, 1776, in my birthplace and the country's birthplace of Philadelphia?! The answer to both questions is a resounding no!

Over the last weeks in particular, I have engaged in discussions with some of my self-professed conservative friends who continue to maintain that what the president is doing, or should I say not doing, in particular with regard to the violence in the streets, is politically shrewd. By putting the onus on local and state officials to quell the violence in major cities and then telling the American people that he must be asked to send federal forces in to lock up the "Bolsheviks," they cynically argue, The Donald is shrewdly harming the political prospects of not just Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but all Democrats this fall. But cynical political ploys like this have not stopped the looting, burning, maiming and killings of not just the police, property and person, but ordinary citizens, including very young children!

Moreover, attacking the Chicoms with words and not deeds, and not instructing Attorney General Bill Barr, aka "Blowhard Bill," to freeze all Chinese assets to eventually pay for the destruction of our health and our economy over COVID-19, and then also not supporting Freedom Watch's class action suits in Dallas, Texas, seeking redress of the huge damage to the American people, is not presidential, but simply a cop out, pun intended.

Let me be clear, I, Larry Klayman, in my personal capacity will vote for Donald Trump to be reelected. Freedom Watch and I have been his de facto law firm for the last four years, as he was forced to endure the Russian collusion witch hunt and a phony impeachment.

That aside, President Trump must exercise real leadership during this perilous time if he hopes to be reelected, much more truly represent the interests of We the People.

For instance, as pointed out recently by a real and highly distinguished conservative icon, Ambassador Alan Keyes, who not coincidentally penned the foreword to my new book, which can be pre-ordered on Amazon.com, "It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry," under the Insurrection Act of 1807, 10 U.S.C. 251-255 and 10 U.S.C. 331-335 ; amended 2006,2007, which is still on the books and can be implemented, President Trump can take control of even local law enforcement, notwithstanding the military, to put down an insurrection when state and local public officials fail to act.

The Insurrection Act, was signed into law by President Thomas Jefferson, interestingly, since my book is dedicated to this greatest of Founding Fathers and third American president. As explained recently by the History Channel:

"The Insurrection Act gives U.S. presidents the authority to deploy active military (and law enforcement) to maintain or restore peace in times of crisis. The Insurrection Act was invoked numerous times in the 20th century, most famously when Dwight D. Eisenhower sent the 101st Airborne Division to enforce the desegregation of public schools in Little Rock, Arkansas.

"But the origins of the Insurrection Act date back more than 200 years to a bizarre chapter in American history – when Aaron Burr plotted to raise an army and establish his own dynasty in either Louisiana or Mexico."

Yes, President Trump has done many good things – including most recently his peace initiative in the Middle East – but today we live in a country that is sinking faster than the Titanic, as the music plays on deck, entertaining the doomed ship's passengers as cable news does today. If our president does not act under these dire circumstances, and merely sends tweets and makes speeches threatening real action, the populace will lose any real faith in government that may be left after decades of corrupt rot.

And, President Trump will lose support among his electoral base as well as independents, support he dearly needs to be reelected.

My criticism is "tough love," not intended to put down the president, but to have him truly serve the interests of the American people. If he does this, surely he will continue as president of the United States, sparing We the People from the clownish, brain-dead if not totally stupid, far-left patsy Joe Biden and his evil and hate-filled vice-presidential pick, Kamala Harris.

