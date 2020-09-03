Trump orders review of federal funds for cities that have 'anarchy'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump signed a memo that initiates a process to defund large cities that permit "anarchy."

On Wednesday, the president signed a five-page memo that orders Cabinet agencies to examine funds to multiple metropolitan cities, including Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., and New York City, according to the New York Post.

"American taxpayers who fund the great programs that our cities rely on deserve to be protected by their local city officials. We are taking action by exploring all options to ensure Federal resources flowing to lawless cities aren’t being squandered. The lack of law and order surrounding these riots, and response from local leadership, is a dereliction of duty. Our men and women in blue cannot be handcuffed by local leadership in their efforts to respond to riots and protect their fellow citizens," said Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

Read the full story ›