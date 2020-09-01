SECTIONS
Trump shreds media for misreporting his supporter's execution

Press 'fueling it' more than 'even Biden, because Biden doesn't know he's alive'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published September 1, 2020 at 4:38pm
President Trump speaks to reporters at Andrews Air Force base before traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in Sept. 1, 2020 (Video screenshot)

Preparing to board Air Force One to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, President Trump told reporters they should be "ashamed of themselves" for misreporting the killing of one of his supporters in Portland by a self-declared Antifa member.

"I think the media is what's fueling this, more so than even Biden," he said of the violence, "because Biden doesn't know he's alive."

Aaron Danielson, 39, a supporter of the group Patriot Prayer, was shot dead in Portland on Saturday night. The suspect, 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl, describes himself on his Instagram page as "100% Antifa." Videos posted on social media showed Black Lives Matter and Antifa supporters celebrating Danielson's death.

Michael Reinoehl is accused of killing Aaron 'Jay' Danielson (Instagram)

On the tarmac, Trump referenced the rioting Monday night targeting the presumed condo of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. Windows were broken, a business was burglarized and a fire was lit in the lobby of the complex.

"When I watched that scene last night with all of those really horrible people outside of the mayor's house, I also saw the way they shot the young gentleman in the street," said Trump.

"He was targeted, they targeted him, they shot him in the street," he said of Danielson. "And then they were so happy that he died. You don’t mention that, you mention somebody sprayed paint at somebody from the other side."

Aaron 'Jay' Danielson, left (GoFundMe)

"They shot a man in the street. They executed a man in the street, a religious man in the street, and you don’t mention it. It's not even a story," said Trump.

See Trump's remarks:

The president said "the press is really fueling this, and they're fueling it horribly and you’re doing a great disservice to your country."

A GoFund me account has been set up in Danielson's memory.

