Trump scorches Pelosi for visit to closed salon

President Trump on Wednesday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her special trip to a San Francisco hair salon that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, noting she is "constantly lecturing everyone else."

Pelosi's staff released a statement arguing the salon had told her it was all right because they were allowed to have one customer at a time. But that doesn't align with local ordinances.

"Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask–despite constantly lecturing everyone else," the president tweeted. "We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!"

The controversy over the powerful Democrat's grooming erupted when Fox News released a security-camera video of Pelosi making the visit on Monday.

Some Pelosi supporters, including Politico's Carla Marinucci, tried to defend her by suggesting it's against local law to distribute a surveillance camera video without the subject's persmission.

Salon owner Erica Kious, however, noted the double standard.

"It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can't work," she told Fox News.

Further, it appears Pelosi wasn't wearing a mask, even though she might have had one hanging around her neck.

Twitter users also saw hypocrisy.

"Always rules for thee not for me. Always," wrote Cynthia.

Aizzie Covfefe said, "They consider themselves the royals."

Another Twitter user wrote: "San Francisco is only open for outdoor services. Everyone is suffering with strict lockdown restrictions, while this elitist democrat pig gets special treatment. All the businesses that have shuttered , all the workers whose livelihoods have been destroyed, Pelosi laughs at them."

Pelosi has harshly criticized Trump for his handling of the coronavirus.

"From the start, President Trump has denied the facts about how to best fight the coronavirus," she previously wrote on Twitter. "Now, he wants Americans to put loyalty to him ahead of the health of their children, parents, and siblings."

The Twitter news aggregating site Twitchy commented: "It's entirely possible that Democrats such as Pelosi feel emboldened to disobey the regulations they support for everybody else because they know the media will have their backs. The Pelosi story is no exception, and here's one example:"

Have to ask upon seeing this: Is it legal in CA -- a "two party consent" state -- to videotape someone in a private home or business without their consent? https://t.co/0DYsEpnTSY #FoxNews — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) September 1, 2020

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe replied:

Yes as long as the video does not record audio or if there is no expectation of privacy. Advocating people get prosecuted for recording politicians behaving badly is probably not the hill journalists should die on @cmarinucci https://t.co/kQzkovnFbi — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 2, 2020

The Sacramento Bee editorial board said the "dumb salon visit" is a blow to to her credibility.

"Shame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for forcing us to agree with Fox News on something," the board said.

"Pelosi’s apparent violation was caught on camera. Yet her office claims that she thought her indoor shampoo treatment and blow-dry was allowed under local rules," the Bee said. "Does Pelosi, one of the nation’s most experienced and powerful lawmakers, really expect people to believe she didn’t know she was violating public health rules? Is she so out of touch that she didn’t realize that California salon owners have been protesting against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s necessary shutdown of their industry for months?"

"Pelosi has handed Trump and Fox terrific ammunition in their quest to depict the COVID-19 pandemic as an overblown hoax perpetuated by Democrats seeking political gain. The idea that this powerful Democratic leader would sneak into a salon for a wash and a blow-dry against public health rules — and during a month when COVID-19 killed 3,745 people in California — is so ridiculous that it seems like some fictional right-wing conspiracy theory spread by Russian misinformation operatives on Facebook. But it happened.

"This seems like a particularly bad time for dumb mistakes. Was Speaker Pelosi's blow-out worth the blow that the Democratic Party's credibility just took in the middle of both a deadly pandemic and a high-stakes presidential election?"

The Guardian of London noted Pelosi has regularly told U.S. citizens to wear masks and follow the guidelines intended to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said the "real story here is why aren't these people worried."

"They set up two sets of rules. One for them, and one for us. ... The rules they set up for us are basically about controlling us," he said.

"They know, or at least they are acting like there is nothing to worry about."