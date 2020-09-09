Trump tweets video of Joe Rogan comparing Biden to a dying flashlight

(MEDIAITE) -- President Donald Trump took another shot at Joe Biden on Twitter Tuesday sharing a video of Joe Rogan mocking his Democratic opponent.

Rogan recently said he thinks there’s a “large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding,” and said earlier this year he’d rather vote for the president than Biden.

Trump himself, of course, has taken a number of shots at Biden’s mental fitness, and tweeted out a clip of Rogan saying during a discussion with Matt Taibbi, “Biden, to me, is like taking a flashlight with a dying battery and going for a long hike in the woods,” after RT’ing another tweet with that quote earlier.

