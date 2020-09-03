SECTIONS
MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Trump's 2nd term promise: Protecting unborn babies

President's campaign priority vows 'through every means available'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2020 at 3:10pm
(LIFENEWS) – President Donald Trump has announced a long list of priorities for his second term in office. Among them is a renewed dedication to protecting unborn children from abortion and protecting the religious rights of Christian American who don't want to be forced to fund abortions.

In a bullet point list of dozens of priorities, the Trump campaign listed "Protect unborn life through every means available" – which would build on the tremendously pro-life record Trump has built as president so far.

"Defend the freedoms of religious believers and organizations," is another priority, which is important given the desire of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to force Christians to fund abortions directly, and also make Christian groups like Little Sisters of the Poor and Hobby Lobby pay for abortions via their health insurance programs.

Read the full story ›

