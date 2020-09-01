SECTIONS
Health Politics U.S.
P Share Print

Trump's doctor says president has not had a 'stroke,' 'mini-stroke' or heart emergencies

Prez says: 'Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another party!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2020 at 4:52pm
P Share Print

(CNBC) --President Donald Trump’s doctor, in an extraordinary official statement Tuesday, said that Trump has not experienced or been evaluated for a stroke, mini-stroke or heart-related emergencies.

The statement came hours after Trump claimed on Twitter that unnamed people are “trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes.”

“Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×