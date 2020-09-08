Tylenol side effect: Acetaminophen 'makes people take greater risks'

(STUDY FINDS) -- COLUMBUS, Ohio — Popping a Tylenol for that nagging headache could do more than just provide some pain relief. A new study finds that taking acetaminophen may also cause an individual to take greater risks than they would otherwise.

Researchers at The Ohio State University conducted a series of experiments to see how the popular pain reliever affects decision making. While we often hear warnings about how acetaminophen can affect the liver, this latest side effect may give thrill-seekers reason to pause.

In one experiment, researchers had 189 college students take 1,000 mg of acetaminophen, the suggested dosage for a headache. Some students were unknowingly given a placebo instead of the drug. Once the medication kicked in, participants were provided a list of various events and then rated each one on how risky they thought it was.

Read the full story ›