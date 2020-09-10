U.S. fiscal stimulus chances fade

(BLOOMBERG) – Odds of another round of fiscal stimulus for the U.S. economy dropped on Thursday as senators headed out of Washington for the weekend following a partisan split over a slimmed-down package proposed by Republicans.

The Senate voted 52-47 to advance to the floor a bill introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, short of the 60 needed to bring it up. Democrats were united in blocking the legislation.

Estimated at roughly $500 billion to $700 billion, the bill was intended to target the most pressing areas for help – revived supplemental unemployment insurance benefits and extended aid for small business, in particular. It was a fraction of the $2.2 trillion backed by Democrats and even below Republicans' previous $1 trillion.

Democratic leaders and the White House broke off negotiations on a compromise more than a month ago, and with nothing further scheduled, chances are rising that there will be no further aid before the November election. A number of GOP senators offered pessimistic comments after the Thursday vote about the likelihood of a revival in talks before the election.

