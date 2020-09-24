SECTIONS
Health WorldPAN-DEMONIUM
P Share Print

UK man arrest for not wearing masks, asks cops where they were during BLM riots

'You're all gonna be under a bloody dictatorship!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2020 at 1:11pm
P Share Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A video out of the UK shows a man being arrested outside a Starbucks for not wearing a mask while asking police officers where they were during multiple Black Lives Matter demonstrations and riots during which coronavirus rules were ignored.

UK COVID-19 regulations state that masks must be worn when entering shops, but there is no requirement to wear a mask outside.

The man apparently became embroiled in an argument with a Starbucks employee after being told to wear a mask.

The elderly man is seen remonstrating with officers as they put him in handcuffs.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mall of America introduces virtual shopping
Fed preparing to deposit 'digital dollars directly
U.S. new home sales surge in August
Pompeo warns China's propaganda efforts 'increasing in intensity'
UK man arrest for not wearing masks, asks cops where they were during BLM riots
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×