UK man arrest for not wearing masks, asks cops where they were during BLM riots

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A video out of the UK shows a man being arrested outside a Starbucks for not wearing a mask while asking police officers where they were during multiple Black Lives Matter demonstrations and riots during which coronavirus rules were ignored.

UK COVID-19 regulations state that masks must be worn when entering shops, but there is no requirement to wear a mask outside.

The man apparently became embroiled in an argument with a Starbucks employee after being told to wear a mask.

The elderly man is seen remonstrating with officers as they put him in handcuffs.

