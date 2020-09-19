SECTIONS
Education
University takes action against prof caught saying she hopes Trump supporters die of coronavirus

Video quickly went viral on social media

Published September 19, 2020 at 2:16pm
(THE BLAZE) Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, took action against an assistant professor caught on video saying she wished supporters of the president would die before the election.

The short video shows College of Science assistant professor Jennifer Mosher talking about her frustrations about people who don't wear masks. She was teaching students about the biology of the coronavirus in a virtual classroom when she made the comments.

"I think yesterday he held one inside, no one wore a mask. And I've become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die," she said on the video.

