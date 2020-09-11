Washington Post commentator: Dems may not accept Trump victory!

Many prominent Democrats never have accepted President Trump's 2016 election victory.

Hillary Clinton continues to insist it was stolen from her, and Democrats in Congress, who tried to remove him from office through impeachment, continue their "resistance."

Now, a University of California at Irvine professor is warning that Democrats may not accept the Nov. 3 results as legitimate if Trump is declared the winner.

Richard L. Hasen wrote in the Washington Post that it's "easy to come up with a scenario where Trump ekes out a narrow victory in states like Georgia and Florida but Democrats blame Georgia voter suppression and the fight to keep former felons from voting in Florida as the reason for Trump's victory."

"A democracy depends upon the losers believing the election was mostly fair and agreeing to fight another day, rather than engage in protest and attempts to stop an unfairly chosen leader from serving," he said. "If one side sees the other side as consistently cheating, the very premise of democracy is undermined."

Hasen, in a recent interview with Bloomberg Opinion, charged that the president "is seeking to delegitimize the voting process through tactics like attacks on mail-in ballots."

However, mass mail-in balloting has been subject to fraud. In Georgia, for example, officials said this month that up to 1,000 people were being investigated for allegedly voting by mail and then voting again in person.

Hasen told Bloomberg he's never "been more worried about our ability to conduct a fair election that's also accepted by most people as fair."

In his Post op-ed, he said the "grounds for Democrats to fear an illegitimate election have only increased."

"The coronavirus pandemic has upended normal voting plans. Election officials have faced delays in running primaries and been forced to close or consolidate polling places because of lack of available space and adequate workers – who are often older Americans, the people most susceptible to the novel coronavirus," he said.

Hasen blamed the president for not taking "the steps necessary in the next two months to bolster the confidence of all voters in the fairness and integrity of the process."

The Washington Post reported an analysis from Georgetown University professor Rose Brooks of the Transition Integrity Project concluding that the only way to avoid violence after the election was for Biden to win in a landslide.

"A landslide for Joe Biden resulted in a relatively orderly transfer of power," she said her models showed. "Every other scenario we looked at involved street-level violence and political crisis."