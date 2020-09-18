SECTIONS
White student told she can't express opinion because of her race

'Kelsey isn't in a position to know how black girls feel'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published September 18, 2020 at 4:01pm
A white student in England has been told by her teacher she doesn't have a right to express an opinion about the race issue because she's white.

Summit News reported a recording of a phone call in which the student's grandmother confronted the teacher over what the grandmother called this "BLM crap."

The video:

In the telephone call, the grandmother accused the teacher of telling the student, Kelsey, she had no right to express an opinion on the issue because she's British, white and has blonde hair.

After being told the incident was recorded, the teacher responded, "Well I can't remember, maybe."

The teacher then accused Kelsey of having white privilege, saying she didn’t "live through" the experience of another girl, who evidently was black.

"It subsequently emerged that Kelsey had refused to honor Black Lives Matter and the teacher had immediately [taken] the black student's side because 'Kelsey isn't in a position to know how black girls feel,'" the report said.

The blog VidMax said:

This was the moment the grandmother of an English student by the name of Kelsey Murphy called and confronted a teacher who told Kelsey she has no right to her opinion because she's white.

The phone call starts out with the grandmother stating Kelsey had not been to school because of 'this BLM crap' and had been crying.

The grandmother then claims she has a video of the teacher telling young Kelsey she has no right to an opinion because she's white and she was born in England and has blond hair

The teacher first plays ignorant, pretending to not remember but then eventually admits to the foul display.

The teacher then tries to justify her actions by saying there was some sort of dispute between Kelsey and another girl, who apparently was black and the teacher accused Kelsey of having white privilege and not knowing what the other girl had been through in her experiences.

In the end, everything becomes clear: the teacher was triggered when Kelsey refused to bow before the altar of Black Lives Matter and paid the price of feeling racism towards herself and her color.

