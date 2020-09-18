White student told she can't express opinion because of her race

A white student in England has been told by her teacher she doesn't have a right to express an opinion about the race issue because she's white.

Summit News reported a recording of a phone call in which the student's grandmother confronted the teacher over what the grandmother called this "BLM crap."

The video:

SCHOOLS ARE SHITE "School teacher in the UK tells pupil that her opinion doesn't matter as she's white." pic.twitter.com/iELPastiNM — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) September 16, 2020

In the telephone call, the grandmother accused the teacher of telling the student, Kelsey, she had no right to express an opinion on the issue because she's British, white and has blonde hair.

After being told the incident was recorded, the teacher responded, "Well I can't remember, maybe."

The teacher then accused Kelsey of having white privilege, saying she didn’t "live through" the experience of another girl, who evidently was black.

"It subsequently emerged that Kelsey had refused to honor Black Lives Matter and the teacher had immediately [taken] the black student's side because 'Kelsey isn't in a position to know how black girls feel,'" the report said.

The blog VidMax said: