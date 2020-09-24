SECTIONS
Woman suspected of sending Trump ricin had history of violent rhetoric

Poison attempt intercepted at mail-sorting facility

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2020 at 12:06pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The woman who was accused of mailing a package containing ricin to President Trump included a threatening letter, according to court papers filed on Tuesday.

Pascale Ferrier of Quebec was arrested on Sunday at the New York-Canada border and is scheduled to make her first appearance in federal court on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Ferrier is facing a charge of threatening the president after sending a letter filled with the highly toxic substance to the White House. The letter was intercepted by a mail-sorting facility on Friday.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case included a letter addressed to Trump, urging him to "give up and remove your application for this election." She also referred to him as "The Ugly Tyrant Clown."

