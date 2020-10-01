1.7 million without power as Zeta batters Gulf Coast

(ZEROHEDGE) – Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Louisiana as a powerful Category 2 hurricane, weakened into a tropical storm as it batters the Southeast U.S. Thursday morning.

According to power outage.us, by 0553 ET Thursday, more than 1.7 million customers were without power across four states. Georgia 708k, Louisiana 508k, Alabama 273k, and Mississippi 231k.

Zeta has picked up momentum, racing through central Alabama and northern Georgia this morning and then the Mid-Atlantic by evening.

Read the full story ›