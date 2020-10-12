SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

12 step recovery program for whiteness at university

Lecturer: Whiteness has a 'violent legacy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2020 at 2:35pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Minnesota’s School of Social Work hosted a virtual lecture recently that aimed to teach white people about their white supremacy and how to counteract it by using a “12 step” program mirrored after the one used by people in Alcoholics Anonymous.

The two-hour “Recovery from White Conditioning” lecture, hosted through the school’s Center for Practice Transformation, featured therapist Cristina Combs.

Combs is a University of Minnesota alumnus who created the white supremacy 12 step program “after years of struggling to navigate the role and presence of whiteness in her personal, academic, and professional journeys,” according to the university’s website.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×