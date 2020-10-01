SECTIONS
Health
P Share Print

1st man cured of HIV dies of cancer

Had been living with recurrence of leukemia for several months and received hospice care at his home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 3, 2020 at 2:35pm
P Share Print

(AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE) The first person to be cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown -- known as the "Berlin Patient" -- has died after a battle with cancer, the International Aids Society (IAS) announced Wednesday.

Brown made medical history and became a symbol of hope for the tens of millions of people living with the virus that causes AIDS when he was cured more than a decade ago.

He had been living with a recurrence of leukemia for several months and received hospice care at his home in Palm Springs, California.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×