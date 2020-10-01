1st man cured of HIV dies of cancer

(AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE) The first person to be cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown -- known as the "Berlin Patient" -- has died after a battle with cancer, the International Aids Society (IAS) announced Wednesday.

Brown made medical history and became a symbol of hope for the tens of millions of people living with the virus that causes AIDS when he was cured more than a decade ago.

He had been living with a recurrence of leukemia for several months and received hospice care at his home in Palm Springs, California.

