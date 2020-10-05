CNN anchor: Hunter Biden is 'a swamp creature'

CNN anchor John King said Hunter Biden is a "swamp creature" who used his father's position as vice president to enrich himself.

The issue arose during the first presidential debate when Trump brought up the evidence presented in a Senate report that Hunter Biden received $3.5 million from a Russian oligarch, the widow of the former mayor of Moscow. Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, said the claim had been "totally discredited." But U.S. Treasury evidence of wire transfers indicates otherwise.

"Hunter Biden in many ways is a weakness for the former vice president because of his work, he was a, I'll call it out, he's a swamp creature," King said in a CNN broadcast last Wednesday.

"Like many people, trading in his family name to make money around the world."

TRENDING: As tension grips Capitol Hill, report that Amy Coney Barrett already had COVID emerges

During the debate, Trump mentioned the $3.1 million that Hunter Biden received for serving on the board of a Ukrainian firm under investigation for corruption while his father was in charge of U.S.-Ukraine policy. And the president brought up the $1 billion deal with a state-own Chinese firm that Hunter Biden made after he traveled to Beijing with his father on Air Force Two.

See King's remarks:

CNN’s John King: Hunter Biden was a “swamp creature…trading in his family name to make money" pic.twitter.com/zp7qQKUopG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 30, 2020

Trump said during the debate: "China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder, your son goes in and he takes out billions of dollars, he takes out billions of dollars to manage. He makes millions of dollars. And while we're at it, why is it, just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow's wife gave your son $3.5 million. What did he do to deserve it? What did he do with Burisma?"

Biden fired back: "None of that is true," insisting it had been "totally discredited."

The Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees released an 87-page interim on Sept. 23 of their findings after investigating Hunter Biden's work with Burisma.

The report said "officials within the Obama administration ignored the glaring warning signs when the vice president’s son joined the board of a company owned by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch."

Hunter Biden, according to the report, "received $3.5 million in a wire transfer" from Elena Baturina, regarded as Russia's richest woman.