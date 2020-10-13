Biden says VOTERS are the ones with 'memory' problems

Confronted by a Gallup poll showing an astonishing 56% of Americans believe they're better off now than four years ago, Joe Biden suggested a majority of Americans have memory issues.

Biden was asked about the poll reported by WND in an interview Monday with Kyle Inskeep of Cincinnati's WKRC.

"Why should people who feel that they're better off today under a Trump administration vote for you?" he asked.

"Well if they think that, they probably shouldn't," Biden replied.

The Democratic presidential nominee continued, misciting the poll result.

"They think – 54% of the American people believe they're better off economically today than they were under our administration? Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly," Biden said.

The former vice president claimed Trump "doesn't share the values of most Americans."

"He's not very honest with people. He's flouting the conventions relative to public safety in terms of even now – not wearing a mask, a guy who has been a super spreader," Biden said.

"But look, whatever they believe they should go out and vote. People should vote. Period."

Trump seized on the Gallup poll in a tweet Oct. 8.

"The Gallup Poll has just come out with the incredible finding that 56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden). Highest number on record! Pretty amazing!"

The poll was based on the question Ronald Reagan posed to the American people in 1980 when he ran for president for the first time.

The first poll on the question was conducted in 1984. It found 44% of Americans believed they were better off, and Reagan went on to a 49-state landslide.

Gallup noted that when Barack Obama sought reelection in 2012, 45% said they were better off, and Obama went on to victory.

In 2004, George W. Bush won reelection after 47% in October said the same.

But when his father, George H.W. Bush, sought another four years in 1992, the figure was only 38%, and he lost.

In February – just before the coronavirus pandemic and the economically devastating lockdowns – 61% said they believed they were better off than before Trump took office in January 2017.

See President Reagan asking in 1980 "Are you better off?":