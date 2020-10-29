Hillary: Pelosi set to unleash liberal agenda after Biden win

If Joe Biden is elected president and the Democrats retake the Senate, a wave of liberal programs drawn up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to launch, says the Democrat's 2016 presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton.

"Now, thankfully, Nancy Pelosi, bless her heart in every way we can, has teed up a lot of great legislation," Clinton told SiriusXM's "Signal Boost" show Thursday morning, the Washington Examiner reported.

"I think we're going to have to move quickly. And one of the areas we'll have to move quickly on is the courts. We're gonna have to move quickly on everything, election reform, climate change, COVID relief, expanding health care, everything that we care about," she said.

She criticized the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and also said gun control is also a major priority.

"So let's see what happens. But, you know, I've told the Obama campaign, I mean, the Obama — I've told the Biden campaign and the Biden transition, that they're going to have to move really fast because let's assume we take back the Senate," said Clinton.

She said it "matters whether we take it back and we have 50 votes or 51 votes or more, and we're going to have to move really quickly."

Earlier this month, Black Lives Matter leaders, organized labor, progressive groups and members of the far-left, House Democratic "squad" unveiled their 2021 agenda for a Biden administration, Politico reported

Known as the Working Families Party's "People’s Charter," it calls for universal free health care, a jobs program employing 16 million people, retroactive hazard pay for essential employees and the reallocation of resources from policing toward education and other services.

It also promotes giving the public an ownership stake in firms that receive bailouts, along with buying out gas and oil companies, Politico reported.

Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders has laid out his own 100-day plan, vowing to back primary challenges against any Democrat who opposes it.

Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., declared in an interview Monday with "Axios on HBO" that she expects Biden, if elected, to adopt a progressive agenda despite casting himself as a moderate.

"A president is only as successful as his collaboration is with Congress. And we will have a cohort of progressives that are very clear about their objectives for wanting the implementation of Medicare-for-all and a Green New Deal and raising the minimum wage and not allowing for fracking," she said.

Omar said all of Biden's Cabinet posts should be filled with progressives.

Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday she's not bothered by Biden's reversal on fracking, declaring now that he won't ban it.

She said "it will be a privilege to lobby him, should we win the White House."