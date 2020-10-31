Archbishop warns Trump of 'Great Reset' plot to advance globalism

President Trump is "the final garrison" against a plan by globalists to exploit the coronavirus pandemic, contends Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a former papal ambassador to the United States.

In an open letter to the president, he warned of an initiative of the World Economic Forum that has emerged in reaction to COVID-19 calling for a "Great Reset" of capitalism and a "health dictatorship" to combat the virus, warning the plan threatens the sovereignty of nations and religious freedom.

Vigano wrote a letter to Trump in May warning that the COVID-19 pandemic was being used to usher in a "world government" stripping people of their freedoms. In a letter in June, he encouraged Trump in his fight against the "Deep State."

He's known as a Vatican whistleblower, helping expose in 2012 the financial-corruption scandal in the Holy See and accusing Pope Francis and other church leaders in a 2018 letter of covering up sexual abuse allegations against former cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

In his latest missive to Trump, Oct. 25, he warned the president that civil and religious authorities are ignoring to their peril the "Great Reset," which already is being implemented in some nations.

"Allow me to address you at this hour in which the fate of the whole world is being threatened by a global conspiracy against God and humanity," Vigano began. "I write to you as an archbishop, as a successor of the Apostles, as the former apostolic nuncio to the United States of America. I am writing to you in the midst of the silence of both civil and religious authorities. May you accept these words of mine as the 'voice of one crying out in the desert' (John 1:23)."

The archbishop said it's a historic moment in which "the forces of evil" are "aligned in a battle without quarter against the forces of good."

He cited attacks against "the very basis of society: the natural family, respect for human life, love of country, freedom of education and business."

"We see heads of nations and religious leaders pandering to this suicide of Western culture and its Christian soul, while the fundamental rights of citizens and believers are denied in the name of a health emergency that is revealing itself more and more fully as instrumental to the establishment of an inhuman, faceless tyranny," Vigano wrote.

He warned that the "Great Reset" already is underway.

"Its architect is a global élite that wants to subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms and those of entire populations," he said.

'The world must act jointly and swiftly'

In June, Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, presented the "Great Reset" plan. He wrote that the COVID-19 lockdowns "may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying," warning a "sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s."

"To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions," Klaus said.

"Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a 'Great Reset' of capitalism."

The United States, however, has acheived the "V-shaped recovery" in Gross Domestic Product promised by President Trump, with a record 33.1% GDP increase in the third quarter, at an annualized rate, after a 32.8% dive in the second.

'Tempting promises' come with a 'price'

Vigano warned that the "Great Reset" plan is deceptive, "hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and canceling individual debt."

"The price of these concessions from the International Monetary Fund will be the renunciation of private property and adherence to a program of vaccination against COVID-19 and COVID-21 promoted by Bill Gates with the collaboration of the main pharmaceutical groups," he wrote.

The "Great Reset," he noted, will impose "health passports," verifying who has been vaccinated, and a digital ID to track people, punishing anyone who doesn't cooperate.

"Mr. President, I imagine that you are already aware that in some countries the Great Reset will be activated between the end of this year and the first trimester of 2021," wrote the archbishop. "For this purpose, further lockdowns are planned, which will be officially justified by a supposed second and third wave of the pandemic.

"You are well aware of the means that have been deployed to sow panic and legitimize draconian limitations on individual liberties, artfully provoking a worldwide economic crisis. In the intentions of its architects, this crisis will serve to make the recourse of nations to the Great Reset irreversible, thereby giving the final blow to a world whose existence and very memory they want to completely cancel."

'Our adversary'

In contrast, the world, Vigano said, is filled with "people, affections, institutions, faith, culture, traditions and ideals: people and values that do not act like automatons, who do not obey like machines, because they are endowed with a soul and a heart, because they are tied together by a spiritual bond that draws its strength from above, from that God that our adversaries want to challenge, just as Lucifer did at the beginning of time with his 'non serviam.'"

Vigano said that until a few months ago, "it was easy to smear as 'conspiracy theorists' those who denounced these terrible plans, which we now see being carried out down to the smallest detail."

Among those who support the globalists' aims, he said, is Pope Francis.

"As is now clear, the one who occupies the Chair of Peter has betrayed his role from the very beginning in order to defend and promote the globalist ideology, supporting the agenda of the deep Church, who chose him from its ranks," the archbishop said.

Vigano told the Trump that his "adversary is also our adversary," referring to Satan.

"Around you are gathered with faith and courage those who consider you the final garrison against the world dictatorship," he wrote.

"The alternative is to vote for a person who is manipulated by the deep State, gravely compromised by scandals and corruption, who will do to the United States what Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Pope Francis) is doing to the Church, Prime Minister Conte to Italy, President Macron to France, Prime Minster Sánchez to Spain, and so on."

He said the "blackmailable nature of Joe Biden — just like that of the prelates of the Vatican's 'magic circle' — will expose him to be used unscrupulously, allowing illegitimate powers to interfere in both domestic politics as well as international balances."

"It is obvious that those who manipulate him already have someone worse than him ready, with whom they will replace him as soon as the opportunity arises," he said, apparently referring vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

'Destined to fail'

But there is hope, Vigano maintained, and the "Great Reset" is "destined to fail because those who planned it do not understand that there are still people ready to take to the streets to defend their rights, to protect their loved ones, to give a future to their children and grandchildren."

"The leveling inhumanity of the globalist project will shatter miserably in the face of the firm and courageous opposition of the children of Light," he said. "The enemy has Satan on its side, He who only knows how to hate. But on our side, we have the Lord Almighty, the God of armies arrayed for battle, and the Most Holy Virgin, who will crush the head of the ancient Serpent. 'If God is for us, who can be against us?"' (Romans 8:31)."

He closed with a pastoral charge to Trump.

"Mr. President, you are well aware that, in this crucial hour, the United States of America is considered the defending wall against which the war declared by the advocates of globalism has been unleashed," he wrote. "Place your trust in the Lord, strengthened by the words of the Apostle Paul: "I can do all things in Him who strengthens me" (Philippians 4:13). To be an instrument of divine providence is a great responsibility, for which you will certainly receive all the graces of state that you need, since they are being fervently implored for you by the many people who support you with their prayers."