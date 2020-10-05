SECTIONS
Faith Health Money Politics U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
P Share Print

5 religious groups fined $15,000 each for daring to gather amid COVID lockdown

'Orthodox Jews feel their neighborhoods are being singled out'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2020 at 4:01pm
P Share Print

 

(Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

By Jake Dima
Daily Caller News Foundation

Five religious organizations were reportedly fined thousands of dollars by New York authorities for violating coronavirus restrictions.

The Borough Park institutions were each reportedly issued $15,000 fines for having more than 10 people present in an indoor gathering, according to WNBC-TV reporter Myles Miller. The neighborhood in Brooklyn is home to a large Orthodox Jewish population.

TRENDING: Lucille Ball's great-granddaughter dead at age 31

Approximately 300 Orthodox congregants — led by a coronavirus-positive rabbi — allegedly packed into the Bobov-45 synagogue in the area on Friday, according to the Gothamist, despite Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent move to limit gatherings in houses of worships in “red zones” to 25% capacity or 10 people maximum.

Are people of faith being unfairly targeted during coronavirus lockdowns?

Protests from New York City’s Orthodox population have followed Cuomo’s order. One video posted by a Gothamist reporter shows Orthodox residents clashing with New York City Police Department officers.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×