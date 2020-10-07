SECTIONS
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2020
P Share Print

7 of 9 mistakenly discarded mail-in Pa. ballots were votes for Trump, can be counted

All of the mishandled ballots have been able to be verified

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2020 at 8:49pm
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- The Pennsylvania county where a worker is believed to have mistakenly discarded nine mail-in ballots has linked them to voters, meaning they are eligible to be counted.

The incident occurred in Luzerne County, Pa., where the county manager said all of the mishandled ballots have been able to be verified, thanks to identifying information retrieved from them, according to the Wilkes Barre Times-Leader.

Amid ongoing discussions with local and federal investigators, it was reportedly decided that the ballots in question could be returned to the county and sent through the official tallying process.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×