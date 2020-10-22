96 percent of political donations by university faculty in Arizona go to Democrats

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Over 96 percent of Arizona public university faculty members that have given to federal candidates in the past two years have donated to Democrats, according to an analysis by The College Fix.

Faculty members at Arizona’s three largest public universities gave $1,325,709 to Democratic federal candidates during the current election cycle, while Republican candidates only collected $54,364, according to Federal Elections Commission data of donors who listed their employer.

Of those contributions, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden collected $198,947, while Republican Donald Trump raised only $13,907, or just over six percent of the total given to the remaining major presidential candidates.

