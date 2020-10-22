SECTIONS
97 percent of late-night hosts' jokes are about Trump

Just 3 percent about Biden

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2020 at 3:02pm
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – From the perspective of late-night joke writers, there's really only one person running for president.

A staggering 97% of the jokes Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon told about the candidates in September targeted President Donald Trump, a study released Monday found.

That's 455 jokes about Trump and 14 about Democrat Joe Biden, according to the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University. That doesn't even count 64 jokes made about Trump's family or administration, the study said.

