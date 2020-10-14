Adam Sandler makes shocking revelation about 'Happy Gilmore' fight with Bob Barker

(FOX NEWS) -- Adam Sandler made a shocking revelation pertaining to his iconic fight scene with Bob Barker in “Happy Gilmore.”

Sandler, 54, opened up about the time he launched into a fisticuffs with the legendary “Price Is Right” host and revealed that not only was Sandler supposed to win the fight, it wasn’t supposed to be against Barker in the first place.

When asked to appear in the flick, Sandler divulged on the IMDb podcast, “That Scene with Dan Patrick,” that Barker, now 96, had one condition he would do it under given the fact he lived next door to Chuck Norris and “trained with Chuck” on a nightly basis.

