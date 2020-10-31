Antifa member infected with COVID hands out food at Portland popsicle party

(FOX NEWS) An Antifa member unknowingly infected with coronavirus took part in protests and handed out food during a popsicle party in Portland, Ore., last week, according to a report.

Members of the left-wing group began expressing concern on social media Saturday, the Post Millennial reported.

“Anyone who was at the Resistdance at the Red House last night — someone who was there just got a positive Covid test,” a member wrote in the “PDX Uprising” Telegram chat room, according to the outlet.

