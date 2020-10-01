SECTIONS
PoliticsHEAT OF THE MOMENT
P Share Print

AOC responds after Biden says Green New Deal 'not my plan' during debate

Representative ssues toned-down reaction

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 1, 2020 at 11:56am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) – U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a toned-down reaction Tuesday night after Democratic nominee Joe Biden separated himself from the multitrillion-dollar Green New Deal, her signature legislative proposal.

"The Green New Deal is not my plan," Biden had responded to an assertion from President Trump during Tuesday night's first presidential debate in Cleveland, referring to Ocasio-Cortez's package of proposals for transforming energy production and consumption in the U.S.

"No, I don't support the Green New Deal," Biden insisted. "I support the Biden plan I put forward, which is different than what [Trump] calls the Green New Deal."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×