Artificially sweetened drinks may be just as bad for your heart as sugary beverages

(STUDY FINDS) -- WASHINGTON — Sugary drinks are a popular target of health experts and even local governments. While many try to curb the public’s intake of sugar, a study finds a common alternative to these drinks may be just as bad. Researchers in France say artificially sweetened drinks also increase the risk for heart disease.

Until now, the study says artificial sweeteners have been considered a healthier choice than soft drinks and other beverages with a high volume of sugar. Looking at data from the French NutriNet-Santé study, the study authors examined how artificially sweetened drinks impact cardiovascular health.

Previous studies have linked sugary beverages to obesity and increased risks for cancer, diabetes, and even dementia. The effects of sugar have also been connected to poor cognitive development among children breastfed by parents who consume these drinks.

Read the full story ›