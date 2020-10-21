Babylon Bee rips Facebook for demonetizing page over Monty Python joke

(THE BLAZE) -- The Christian satire website, The Babylon Bee, is once again the target of Big Tech censors as Facebook demonetized its page for posting an article satirizing Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono's comments during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon said Facebook demonetized the Bee's page in social media posts Tuesday, claiming that a post referring to a "Monty Python" joke was flagged for violating Facebook's community standards.

"So after a manual review, Facebook says they stand by their decision to pull down this article and demonetize our page. I'm not kidding. They say this article 'incites violence,'" Dillon posted. "It's literally a regurgitated joke from a Monty Python movie!"

Read the full story ›