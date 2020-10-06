Baltimore museum to sell Andy Warhol painting to fund 'diversity initiatives'

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Baltimore Museum of Art is selling Andy Warhol's "The Last Supper," as well as two other paintings from renowned artists Clyfford Still and Brice Marden, to fund "diversity initiatives," reported The Baltimore Sun.

The museum could generate upwards of $65 million from the three sales. The paintings by Still and Marden will be sold by Sotheby's this fall through public auction; the Warhol sale will be a private transaction.

The funds will be transferred into an endowment used to increase museum staff salaries and hourly wages, eliminate admission fees for special exhibitions, and offer evening hours to reach a more widespread audience.

Read the full story ›