Berkowitz: 'Nervous' about potential Biden win, could damage Abraham Accords

'A different administration would continue to pursue sort of an appeasement-type strategy with Iran'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2020 at 1:36pm
(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) On Wednesday, special advisor to Jared Kushner and presidential assistant Avi Berkowitz said he feared a negative impact on Israel’s normalization with other countries in the region if Joe Biden wins the presidency in November.

Berkowitz, who also serves as a Special Representative for International Negotiations, is said to be one of the chief architects of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalization agreements with Israel.

During a virtual conference on the Abraham Accords hosted by the Kohelet Forum and Israel Hayom on Wednesday, Berkowitz said he was worried about a potential shift in American policy towards Iran.

