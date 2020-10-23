Berkowitz: 'Nervous' about potential Biden win, could damage Abraham Accords

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) On Wednesday, special advisor to Jared Kushner and presidential assistant Avi Berkowitz said he feared a negative impact on Israel’s normalization with other countries in the region if Joe Biden wins the presidency in November.

Berkowitz, who also serves as a Special Representative for International Negotiations, is said to be one of the chief architects of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalization agreements with Israel.

During a virtual conference on the Abraham Accords hosted by the Kohelet Forum and Israel Hayom on Wednesday, Berkowitz said he was worried about a potential shift in American policy towards Iran.

