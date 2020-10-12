Biden: A bigoted buffoon

Joe Biden is a pernicious liar and an arrogant, bigoted buffoon who fancies himself a tough guy bully chiefly because he hasn't eaten anyone's fist lately. He threatens people at campaign rallies even as he has cursed at others. Such behavior is not consistent with a winning protocol when he is a candidate for the Oval Office with literally fewer than 20 people showing up for those campaign rallies he is actually able to leave his basement to attend.

And let us not forget his nasty and insolent remark that any black person who didn't vote for him wasn't black.

You may not like President Trump's straightforward, no-nonsense approach, but President Trump gets things done.

Joe Biden has spent 47 years in office, eight of those years occupying the second-highest office in the nation – the vice presidency. In those eight years, Biden's single greatest accomplishment was the financial impropriety that plagues his son, Hunter, like the odor of a skunk in a construction site Porta-Potty on the hottest day of the summer.

Biden's other great success story has been that he enjoined Hillary Clinton in passing the crime bill responsible for more imprisonment of people of color than any other civilized country. I should here point out that those are not my words; they are the words of those liberals who make the case of the disproportionate numbers of persons of color imprisoned, but who conveniently omit that Biden and Hillary are responsible for same.

Yet we're supposed to overlook those facts simply because now that Biden is a feeble and fragile old man suffering from massive cognitive degeneration, he magically concludes that he has the answers to resolve the problems plaguing America.

The problem is that like with everything in his political life, Biden's coming up empty. President Trump has factually accomplished more in less than four years than Biden has in his entire career.

That may sound like hyperbole, but just what has Biden done that you can name in two-minutes time?

The Collier County, Florida, GOP compiled a list of President Trump's accomplishment at of Jan. 14, 2020. This list omits his successful leadership in combatting the spread of COVID-19. Specific to that fact is that liberal governors in New York, California and many other poorly run Democrat strongholds praised President Trump for his quick and decisive action in response to their pleas for help.

Somehow this is overlooked, as Biden, Pelosi and other wicked druid princesses of darkness, like the horrid Obama woman, blame President Trump for people dying. Once again they expect We the People to divest ourselves of all memory of the aforementioned facts, simply because they are now telling the lie that President Trump is evil.

We've seen evil – and it is Biden enjoined by Kamala Harris. The latter has lied and boasted of sleeping with married power-broker(s) to arrive at the place she now finds herself.

She is churlish, common and boorish, which speaks to the lack of good taste those men possess that she boasts of using to ascend the political ladder. She is anti-Catholic and rabidly anti-Semitic. She is more pro-child killing than Barack Obama. It is time Harris answer the questions that continue to haunt her.

Everything I have said is easily verifiable. There is no need to make things up when the truth is on your side; and the truth is that despite Trump's demeanor at times, i.e., his straightforward, in-your-face approach, no one can truthfully deny the great accomplishments of President Trump, his most recent being the historic peace accords with Israel and other Middle Eastern countries, chief of which to date is United Arab Emirates (UAE).

We've had nice-guy feckless globalists pretending to be conservative in the Oval Office before. We've watched the embarrassing defeats of pretend Republicans such as the late John McCain and the pathetic Mitt Romney.

President Trump is a breath of fresh air. He is honest, and he has kept his promises. What can Biden do now that he is drooling out of the corners of his mouth and his mental capacity is diminished daily, that he wouldn't do when he in theory had most of his faculties?

Personally, I voted for President Trump because I liked him; but I also voted for him because I knew he was a winner, and a winner is what America needs as president. We've had plenty of losers on either side of President Reagan.

That said, here's a message for Joe Biden. I am black and I support President Trump. I'm black and a lifelong conservative, but I remember Donald Trump private citizen being applauded by Al Sharpton, Don King, Jesse Jackson, the NAACP, black athletes and performers from every professional sport and every segment of the entertainment business.

Ergo, since my memory is clearly better than Biden and his neo-Leninist cronies, let them convince me of exactly when it was that President Trump became a racist.

